Inside Michael Strahan's $15M family home in new video to mark new beginnings The Good Morning America star has an incredible home and family life

Michael Strahan has a fabulous home in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where he lives with his beloved pet dog Enzo and his twin daughters.

What's more, the doting dad opened the doors into his family's home over the weekend, sharing several photos from a video montage of himself and his twins, Isabella and Sophia, from various stages of their lives.

The footage was accompanied by a bittersweet message, marking new beginnings as his daughters turned 18 - a milestone year meaning they can now vote in the United States.

In the clip, Michael's living room was shown as the star danced with his daughters for a TikTok video.

The spacious area has a grey and white color theme, complete with white walls, grey sofas, a grey rug and grand furnishings, along with a large piece of artwork framed on the wall. Michael's kitchen, meanwhile, has modern units and a breakfast bar, and is immaculate.

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

Michael Strahan shared a glimpse inside his home as he marked his daughters' birthday

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

As well as his twins, who he shares with ex Jean Strahan, Michael is also father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins. He is also stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who he has a close bond with.

While Michael is quite private when it comes to his family life, he occasionally shares photos of his children on social media during special occasions, such as holidays and birthdays.

The GMA star lives in a $15M apartment in New York's Upper West Side

The TV favorite also gave a fun insight into what kind of father he was this week too, as he announced that he had been inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on GMA. As he looked back at photos of himself playing football at school and college, his co-star Robin Roberts revealed that the hall of fame had described Michael as: "Without a doubt, one of the most feared players in NFL history."

Michael was quick to admit that this was something his children would strongly disagree with, replying: "Try telling my kids that! I can't use it, the kids don't buy it anyway. Men used to fear me, the kids don't."

