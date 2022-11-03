Grey's Anatomy stars' chic homes: Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey and more

Grey's Anatomy stars have the most amazing homes. From Utah to Malibu, their properties are pretty impressive inside and out. Take a look around houses belonging to Ellen Pompeo, Kate Walsh, Patrick Dempsey, Katherine Heigl and more…

Ellen Pompeo

Los Angeles is where Ellen Pompeo calls home. The actress and her husband Chris Ivery live in a Mediterranean-style villa with their three kids. Located in the Los Feliz neighbourhood, their home boasts an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, a chicken coop and a swimming pool.

The entrance includes a water feature surrounded by shrubbery and a large wooden door flanked by pillars – so regal!

Ellen Pompeo reveals amazing kitchen

Ellen showed off her kitchen in a heartbreaking video with her pet pooch. It is decorated with a La Cornue range with black cabinets, a Carrara-marble backsplash and a custom-made pot rack by Bullard, Architectural Digest reported.

Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer is known for her role as Megan Hunt. The actress lives in Los Angeles in a Spanish Colonial home with her son Roman and rescue dog Lucky – and it's immaculate.

She told PEOPLE: "I think because I’m creative and chaotic in my job, I need to have a lot of order in my home. I feel like if my house is messy then I can’t be messy in my work, and that’s what my job is all about."

There is a large wooden table and rattan-style chairs in the dining room, where the doting mum shared a photo of her son. A cream carpet sits on top of the wooden floors, and she had added a pop of colour with orange and red flowers.

After breaking her wrist, Abigail shared a photo of herself resting in her bedroom. It has white walls with natural, wooden accents, including her bedside table, blinds and dream catcher.

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh has ditched America in favour of a home in Perth! She moved in March 2020 and told 9Honey: "I was down in Margaret River and then there was a lockdown. I got a little place up here in Perth and that's where I am."

Embracing the warmer weather, her property is largely bright and airy with wooden floorboards and white walls. She added a statement heart print to her hallway for a splash of colour.

Kate's bedroom has a white chair positioned near the balcony doors with a grey sheepskin rug draped over the top. Above sits a rabbit sculpture by Hunt Slonem.

She showed off her candle from what appears to be her living room. With a cream sofa, drinks trolley and drawings covering the dark walls, it looks like the perfect spot to unwind.

Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey might not be on the show anymore, but he'll always be McDreamy to us! The actor lives in Malibu with his wife Jillian and their three children, Talula, Darby and Sullivan.

Designed by Frank Gehry, the home was transformed into a family-friendly space when Patrick bought it in 2015, particularly the five-acre grounds.

According to Architectural Digest, landscape designer Scott Shrader created a flat lawn for soccer games, an alfresco kitchen with a pizza oven, and enclosures for the family's animals, which include chickens, miniature donkeys, goats, pigs and a tortoise. Jillian was pictured cleaning Clover the tortoise's pen in the garden.

Richard Flood

The Dr Cormac Hayes actor splits his time between Milan and LA. Sharing a peek inside the latter, he celebrated Mother's Day by posting a picture of his wife Gabriella Pession in bed. The wooden headboard ties in with the side tables, while a gold painting hangs on the wall.

An impressive fireplace takes centre stage in the living room. It has a brick surround and the family had dressed it with festive snowflakes, baubles and stockings for Christmas.

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl controversially left Grey's Anatomy in 2010, and she moved to Utah with her husband Josh Kelley and their kids Naleigh, Adalaide and Joshua. The Hollywood darling was looking for a more laid-back life, and her property reportedly features breathtaking views, a barn and a swimming pool.

"We had big dreams of expanding our family, moving to the mountains and having a quieter life," the Grey's Anatomy alumn told Good Housekeeping. "Utah is spectacularly beautiful, the people are wonderful and kind, it's an easy commute from L.A. — and there's no traffic!"

As well as an abundance of windows, her living room features a large pink corner sofa, a glass coffee table and a white rug adding warmth to the tiled floors. Katherine has added personal touches with bookshelves displaying ornaments, a dog statue and a giant vase next to the fireplace.

The kitchen has white cabinets with wooden handles, and it leads into a living area where Katherine can relax on cream chairs.

Katherine's bedroom is painted a soft green colour and features a bed with a cream headboard where she was pictured wearing a neck brace. A wooden bedside table sat next to her.

TR Knight

The former Grey's Anatomy actor has shared snippets inside his home on social media showing off his rustic interior, complete with leather and wooden accents. A cute picture showed his pet dog resting on a brown leather armchair in the living room with a red piece of artwork hanging in a black frame on the wall.

His garden features wooden decking where he previously placed lots of plant pots to grow strawberries.

