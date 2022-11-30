Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's fans leap to defend their lavish Christmas decorations The couple's Essex mansion has been transformed

Many celebrities and royals have been busy putting their Christmas decorations up, and Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have joined in the festivities with a dazzling display outside of their brand-new mansion in Essex.

The staggering light display divided their 467,000 followers on their @WrightyHome Instagram account when it was posted on Tuesday, and some fans were quick to defend against negative comments.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan share 360° tour of their Christmas lights - and it divides fans

"Can tell someone isn't worrying about the cost of their electric bill," penned one fan, and: "It's beautiful and you must be really proud but feels a bit insensitive when people are struggling to heat and eat," added another.

The other side of the coin was represented by other comments left below the video, who defended Mark and Michelle.

Mark and Michelle showed off their festive interiors too

"Listen all you out there - that are being a bit green eyed monster ish! You probably have no idea what these people do for charity!!! So my advice is - don’t follow them, if you don’t like it!!! I say Well done to them and a very Merry Christmas," one fan commented.

NEWS: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share exciting update: 'A dream come true'

Another wrote: "I hate the notion that just because people are struggling it means those that aren't are not allowed to show what they have. It isn’t rich people's fault that people are struggling. Why should they not show off their nice things it's really pathetic. And since when did we all start telling each other what we can and cannot spend our OWN money on."

The stars have now moved into their huge home

The inside of their grand mansion has been given a festive makeover too and their gleaming entrance hall has a massive tree very similar to Kylie Jenner's recent display.

Mark revealed in a HELLO! interview that they are planning on hosting Christmas this year so that's perhaps why there's been so much focus on jaw-dropping décor.

WATCH NEXT : Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share 'nerve racking' moment at lavish Essex mansion

Revealing his plans for Christmas Day, Mark said: "Yeah, we're having Christmas at mine this year I think, ours, mine and Michelle's. So yeah, we think so, we think so, it's not guaranteed. I'm debating it, we've got white carpets so I'm a bit scared about it. I could change my mind last minute."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.