Kim Kardashian unveils magical wall of Christmas trees at $60m mansion

Kim Kardashian, 42, has had a turbulent time recently with her ongoing divorce battle with former husband Kanye West and the Balenciaga scandal, but she's returned to social media with a jaw-dropping festive display at her $60million megamansion.

The mom-of-four resides in Los Angeles along with her children, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm and her awe-inspiring home has been given a festive upgrade.

WATCH: Kim Kardashain's wall of Christmas trees is a sight to behold

The Kardashians never scrimp on their décor and this year Kim has had an entire wall of Christmas trees installed outside of her master bathroom.

The star revealed the enchanting display on her Instagram Stories, talking to her 334 million followers, she said: "I am walking into my bedroom, and look at how magical… in my bathroom, I always have plants out there, and there's like a whole balcony, and you can go through my shower out there. And now this is all I see and it's so beautiful."

Kim's home is seriously chic

The twinkling lights reflected so stunningly on Kim's mirrored wall, creating the illusion of even more magical trees. Just imagine looking at that view as you enjoy a bubble bath!

Kim's half-sister Kylie Jenner has been getting into the festive spirit too with a mammoth Christmas tree which she unveiled on Instagram earlier this week.

The beauty mogul has gone for an astounding 18ft Christmas tree lighting up the entryway of her $16 million home in the star-studded area of Hidden Hills.

Kylie Jenner showed off her tree earlier this week

While some fans branded Kylie the "Queen of Christmas" for her impressive display which daughter Stormi helped to decorate, other followers weren't so sure about the tree.

"That is a ridiculous display of wealth," commented one follower, while another was conscious about the tree's origin. "Poor old tree living all its life in a forest only to be chopped down for display in a living room. How thoughtful."

