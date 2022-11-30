GMA's Ginger Zee's enormous Christmas tree revealed - and it comes with a twist The meteorologist took fans inside her home

Ginger Zee is ready for the holidays and has just unveiled the most phenomenal Christmas tree.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with a photo and videos of the impressive feature which looked two stories tall.

Ginger's tree dominated the room inside her beautiful home and was decorated with white lights and some interesting ornaments.

WATCH: Ginger Zee shows off her impressive family home with husband Ben Aaron

The mom-of-two explained how her young sons had chosen the decor and the reason it looked so personal.

"Challenged the boys (and my mom) to find things around the house to make new ornaments for the tree," she wrote. "So proud of how inventive they were and kept up with the #nonewthings challenge @zuidgeestcraft."

The tree was adorned with cute handmade pieces and fans loved the effort that went into it.

Ginger's tree is huge!

They commented: "Very pretty. They did a great job," and, "Those are the best kind of ornaments."

Others noticed her stockings hanging above the door frame rather than by the fire and asked: "Let me guess: It keeps the dogs from tearing them up?"

Ginger's Christmas preparation appears to be going a little better than her Thanksgiving plans.

Ginger is excited for Christmas

She suffered a disaster inside her home as she worked on her dinner and documented the funny accident on Instagram.

Ginger made a cooking faux pas which caused a mess of epic proportions. She posted a photo of herself in her kitchen splattered with what looked like blood and the entire room was also caked in the red goo.

The star revealed she had been trying to make sorbet but it appeared the blender had exploded.

"Thanksgiving prep is going well over here — how about you?," she wrote, before adding: "I swear I was just following directions. #cranberrysorbet @roofustee @zuidgeestcraft @ashleyyxxo."

