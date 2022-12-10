Inside the exclusive Soho House where Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan met The couple shared details of their meet-cute in their new docuseries

Prince Harry and Megan Markle revealed intimate details of their first meeting while filming their new docuseries Harry & Meghan. The royal duo had their first-ever date in the exclusive Soho House on 76 Dean Street, a venue renowned for its decadence and exclusivity.

76 Dean Street in the Westminster area of London and is a Grade II listed townhouse. The stunning space boasts a library, a glittering bar, murals, chandeliers and opulent décor.

Soho House Exterior

76 Dean Street is the original Soho House location. The exterior of the Georgian building features dark brick walls, a large square build, white-rimmed windows that look out onto the streets of Soho and an olive-green door.

Soho House Library

The Soho House Library is home to one of the space's many bars. The room is bedecked with patterned armchairs for reclining, painted murals, teal velvet sofas and a striking patterned rug. Live music is also performed on occasion.

Soho House Bar

The bar boasts green-coloured bar stools, dark blue walls, polished wooden floors, gold wine racks, tan-toned leather sofas and an incredible drinks menu.

Soho House Drawing Rooms

A bar and lounge, the drawing room showcased an incredible antique fireplace in addition to apple-green leather chairs, silver cutlery, patterned curtains, flickering candlelight, dark teal walls and wooden tables.

Soho House Screening Room

The screening room is lined with plush, burnt orange velvet armchairs and mood-setting yellow lamps. Guests can relax in the darkened space and tune out from the bustling sound of the Soho streets.

Soho House Courtyard and Cafe

The courtyard and café are other spaces where guests can relax and chitchat with friends. The café is lined with large glass walls which allows light to flood the open-plan space, in addition to comfortable armchairs for lounging and a white-washed patio to take advantage of during the warmer weather. Coffees are up for grabs by day and cocktails by night.

