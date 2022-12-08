Prince Harry's secret Instagram account revealed

Netflix's highly-anticipated documentary Harry & Meghan has finally dropped on the streaming platform, and among the series' many revelations is the surprising and extremely relatable story of how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met – through Instagram.

Smiling from ear to ear, Harry said: "Meghan and I met over Instagram. I was just scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, it was like a Snapchat and that was the first thing, I was like, 'Who is that?'"

WATCH: See snaps from Prince Harry's secret Instagram

Explaining that this mutual friend then reached out to her, Meghan replied:

"I asked if I could see his feed. So that's the thing, when people say, 'Did you google him', No. That's your homework. You're like let me see what they're about in their feed, not what someone else says about them but what they are putting out about themselves. That to me was the best barometer."

She continued: "So I went through and it was just like beautiful photography and all of these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa."

Prince Harry became interested in Meghan after spotting this photo of her on Instagram

Clearly impressed with what she saw, Meghan and Harry quickly exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet up in London to get to know one another, and the rest is, of course, history!

Prince Harry's secret Instagram account might come as a big surprise to many fans, as it was originally thought that the royal had no social media presence away from his royal duties.

The Netflix documentary revealed a number of photos from Harry's secret Instagram account

Revealing a number of never-been-seen snaps from his feed, including one of Prince Harry providing treatment to an injured rhino, as well as various close-up shots of the wildlife he encountered in Africa, the royal's feed was mostly dedicated to his conservation efforts.

Showcasing his playful side, there was also a picture of him doing a handstand on a sun-soaked beach, plus the sweetest snap of Harry shaking paws with an adorable pup.

