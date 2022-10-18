Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private guesthouse for Doria Ragland's stopovers The Sussexes have an impressive property

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in Montecito with their two children Archie and Lilibet. As well as their jaw-dropping mansion, the royal couple have a separate two-bedroom guesthouse which is the perfect pad for Meghan's mother Doria Ragland when she comes to visit.

While there is plenty of room in the nine-bedroom main house for Doria, having a separate building to herself will provide her with ample amounts of privacy during her stays. The condo also has two bathrooms and is likely to be decorated beautifully just like the rest of the couple's plush home.

We know that Meghan has a very close relationship with her mother and the yoga guru was present in the UK when Archie was born. It is reported that Doria now splits her time between her Los Angeles home and the Sussex mansion.

Their massive estate has a private guesthouse / Image: Giggster

The US press are unlikely to know when Doria is or is not staying with the Sussexes as the estate is incredibly private. The property itself is located on a private road, has a lengthy driveway and is protected by multiple sets of large security gates.

Their house is beautifully decorated

According to the original property listing on Zillow the estate has "sweeping lawns, tiered rose gardens, tall Italian cypress trees, blooming lavender [and] century old olive trees" within the five acres of land. As well as the pristine gardens there is also an outdoor pool for Doria to enjoy.

The couple have an outdoor pool / Image: Giggster

If the Duchess' mother is on babysitting duties she may spend time with the little ones at the on-site adventure playground complete with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

Other luxurious features within the main house include a games room, wine cellar and a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna as well as a massage room!

The area is renowned for its celebrity residents and Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres all live nearby.

