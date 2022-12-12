Royal fans notice surprising details in Princess Kate's new royal residence photo Royal fans took to Twitter to comment

The Princess of Wales has promoted her Christmas Eve Together at Christmas Carol Service with a brand-new photo taken inside King Charles' royal residence, Windsor Castle.

The Princess' stunning red sequin dress and the suitably festive décor stole the show, but some royal fans were a little distracted by small details inside the Equerries Office at Windsor Castle.

"My OCD needs to push that handle down," one follower wrote on Twitter, referring to the top handle of the wooden dresser behind the Princess that hasn't been pulled down like the others. The fan even circled the handle in a screenshot photo, and it received 155 likes.

Another member of the public added: "The messy carpet and the drawer handle, urgh," referring to the pine needles that could be seen underneath the Christmas tree. "You’d have thought they would have hoovered," another comment read.

Princess Kate shared a festive update

It's likely that the photoshoot took place in this location as it's very close to the Waleses' new home of Adelaide Cottage which is also in Windsor. The Prince and Princess live there along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and they are said to be settling in nicely to their new school, Lambrook School.

While the royals are yet to give us a glimpse inside of their private four-bedroom property, some details have been revealed about its décor, including the very unique master bedroom design.

The Waleses have moved into a new home recently

According to The Sun, it features golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th century royal yacht, creating an interesting nautical-inspired theme.

The royal children attend Lambrook School

While they may have downsized from their home of Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace, the family are now closer to Princess' Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who live a short drive away. Perhaps some quality time over the Christmas period will be spent with the Middleton family.

