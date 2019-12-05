Kate Middleton shares details of family Christmas tree at their Kensington Palace home The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decorated their home for Christmas

The Duchess of Cambridge got in the festive spirit as she helped children to pick out their Christmas trees at Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire on Wednesday, and revealed that she and Prince William have already decorated their own tree at their Kensington Palace home.

Kate shared details of the Cambridge family Christmas tree as she chatted to Roger Brill, the farm's owner, and revealed they have a Nordmann fir tree to put Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' presents under.

Speaking about his chat with the Duchess, Roger shared: "It was an honour to have her here. We chatted about how long we've been farming here, and she was asking me about different types of Christmas trees. She said they now have a Nordmann fir which doesn't drop needles."

Kate said she has a Nordmann Fir tree at Kensington Palace

Unsurprisingly with three young children in the household, Prince William and Kate have selected a tree that makes less mess. Nordmann fir tree needles are non-drop, so the carpets at Apartment 1A won't end up covered in needles over the holidays.

It is likely the tree will have been sourced from Windsor Great Park, where the Christmas trees for the Queen's residences at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are usually from. Her Majesty already has two 20ft and 15ft trees from the park up in her Windsor home, and the monarch's London residence will also be decorated soon.

The Cambridges are set to Christmas at Sandringham

Prince William and Kate are set to spend Christmas at the Sandringham Estate with their three children and fellow royals including the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. However, their brother and sister-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan will not be joining the royal family Christmas this year, after confirming they will spend the day privately with their baby boy Archie Harrison and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland.

Kate spoke on Wednesday about the pressure parents can feel in the lead up to Christmas, and encouraged families to focus on the "real meaning" of Christmas instead of presents and material things. "It is stressful, you want to give them the opportunities to enjoy all aspects of it," she said. "There is a lot of pressure that Christmas has to be perfect."

