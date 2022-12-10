Princess Kate's off-grid family home could be mistaken for a holiday resort - see James Middleton has given a glimpse into the idyllic residence

The Princess of Wales' parents Carole and Michael Middleton reside at Bucklebury Manor deep in the countryside, and Princess Kate's brother James Middleton has shared a jaw-dropping look at their stunning grounds.

An image resurfaced from James' Instagram feed reveals that the couple have a vast lake on their property – and the scenic setting could rival a holiday resort.

The image showed James tending to beehives at the edge of the picture-perfect lake. Beyond the body of water there is a postcard-worthy building, surrounded by tall trees.

There are mountains in the background and a small wooden boat moored at the side of the lake.

James shared this look into the grounds of his parents' property

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old revealed that his parents' land is where he keeps his beehive collection.

"I now have almost half a million bees in eight hives in a meadow at our family home, Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire. And I’ve whiled away many happy hours with them during lockdown," the Princess' brother wrote.

It turns out it was his family James must thank for his beekeeping hobby. "My mum, dad and my sisters Catherine and Pippa — clubbed together to buy what for me was the most fantastic birthday gift imaginable," James wrote – a box of 1,000 bees!

James has his own £1.45million country home with his wife Alizée Thevenet that he's looking to change with plans for an extension.

James and his wife have a beautiful home

The couple, who met by chance in South Kensington in 2018, previously shared a house in London, but they ditched the city in favour of the countryside. In fact, James revealed their furry friends were actually one of the reasons they chose a rural lifestyle, so his dogs could have the space to run free.

The Waleses are living closer to James now they reside in Windsor at Adelaide Cottage, so we're sure lots of family time is on the agenda for this Christmas.

