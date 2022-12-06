Why Prince William and Princess Kate's family Christmas is doubly sad this year The Waleses are on the Christmas countdown

The Prince and Princess of Wales relocated to Windsor earlier this year, along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and here's why their first Christmas in their new home will be doubly sad.

It is going to be a tough time for the whole of the royal family as it marks the first festive season without Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September.

The reason it will be extra heartbreaking for the Wales family is down to their new location. It is believed they planned their big family move from London to Adelaide Cottage to be closer to Her Majesty, and they moved just a week before her passing.

Adelaide Cottage is located on the Windsor Estate, close to Windsor Castle, which is where the late Queen spent the final years of her life after locking down there during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Waleses moved to be closer to Her Majesty

Their new Windsor location also means that they are closer to the Princess' parents Carole and Michael Middleton so it's likely they will be getting a family visitor or two over the festive break.

King Charles has announced that he will be heading to Sandringham in Norfolk this Christmas to mark the occasion just as his late mother used to. It is unknown if his son Prince William and his family will be joining Charles and Camilla.

The royals will be marking the first Christmas without the Queen

The royal household staff have been decking the halls over the past few weeks, and the royal residences are looking more spectacular than ever with lights, baubles, and incredible trees.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' London home, Kensington Palace, which they still use for work purposes, has a vast tree in the grounds for visitors to admire.

King Charles' homes have been suitably decorated with a massive tree in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle with a whopping 3,000 lights, as well as a large tree in the grounds of Sandringham.

