Wayfair's Boxing Day sale has come early! Here's the most amazing deals we found

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Wayfair Boxing Day sale has arrived early – and we’re not complaining!

Get ahead of a 2023 home refresh by shopping some of the most brilliant Wayfair discounts, from big ticket items to smaller homeware pieces that you’ve had your eyes on.

There’s thousands of deals across all categories including sofas, lamps, coffee tables, storage, lighting and more! With big savings to be had, it’s the perfect time to refresh your home for the new year and lean into the splurge.

There's even air fryers, dog beds and garden furniture in the sale too.

If you’ve been thinking about replacing your rugs, or swapping your sofas, now’s the time to take advantage of Wayfair’s sale. Remember, these brilliant savings won’t hang around for long…

Shop some of the best Wayfair deals below.

Tefal EasyFry Air Fryer, £100 (WAS £109.99), Wayfair

Air Fryers are officially here to stay, so snap one up in Wayfair's Boxing Day sale.

Upholstered Armchair, £178.99 (WAS £247.99), Wayfair

Pink armchairs are a must these days, but if pink isn’t for you, this contemporary design comes in five other colours from deep rich blue to palette cleansing grey.

Nest of Tables, £148.99 (WAS £219), Wayfair

This trio of mid-century nestle tables will look great as a side table in your living room.

Whitney Shaggy Rug, £104.99 (WAS £119.99), Wayfair

Trade in your tired rugs for a shaggy style, like this cool textured rug. The deep pile is sure to make any space cosy.

Storage Wicker Basket, from £58.99 (WAS from £64.99), Wayfair

You can never have too much storage, especially when it’s as cute as this.

Arched Floor Lamp, £94.99 (WAS £117.99), Wayfair

This classic style arched floor lamp has a fully flexible head and in-line switch.

Motion Sensor Bin, £69.10 (WAS £74.75), Wayfair

A kitchen bin might not be the sexiest of purchases, but it'll be the most used! This 58L bin has a motion sensor, so no need to touch.

