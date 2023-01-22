Maya Jama's epic London home: Inside the Love Island host's pad The new Love Island host often shares glimpses of her property on social media

As Maya Jama gears up to return to our screens to host the new season of Love Island, we're taking a look at the star's fabulous home. Following her split from artist Stormzy in 2019 after four years together, Maya Jama bought her very own home in London.

This is a huge feat not least for the fact that she is just 28, but for the fact that she is the first homeowner in her family. And judging by her Instagram photos, the presenter is living in luxury. From a large balcony to a spacious open-plan living room, kitchen and dining area, Maya’s home has it all. Here’s everything we’ve spotted so far.

The kitchen

The open-plan living room leads on to the kitchen where you can see glossy white cupboards and two built-in ovens. Dark grey worktops and tiling complete the minimalist aesthetic.

The star flashed another peak of her stunning kitchen on social media which features a large island, contemporary lighting and retro bar stools.

Maya also has a large round dining table with grey chairs, where she has hosted dinner parties for her friends.

The bedroom

Back in 2016, Maya posted a photo of her old bedroom featuring a large double bed with a grey frame, white bed linen and plenty of pillows. There was also a glass bedside cabinet, a light box with the words ‘hey blud clart’, and grey carpet. Though this isn’t her current bedroom, we’re sure her new one will have similar vibes.

The view

As seen in a photo of Maya posing in her dressing gown, the property boasts a large balcony overlooking London. It features glass railings that span all edges.

The living room

If you follow Maya on Instagram you’ll probably have seen her living room before. It features large olive green sofas with silver cushions and a coordinating silver rug on wooden floors. She keeps photo frames on a gold cabinet with glass platforms. We’ve also seen many house plants in the background of her Instagram Stories.

The bathroom

Bathroom goals! Maya's bathroom boasts a luxury grey interior, a glass shower and a large mirror that is perfect for applying her everyday beauty routine.

The staircase

Maya opted for a modern staircase design that featured a glass railing and sleek wooden floors. A large gold mirror ensures guests can look their best before entering the star's abode.

