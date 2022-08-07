Love Island's Gemma Owen's garden at £4million mansion could rival a royal residence The daughter of footballer Michael Owen gave fans a glimpse inside the sprawling estate

Love Island's It-girl Gemma Owen finally reunited with her famous father Michael Owen and her family on Saturday after spending eight weeks in the villa coupled up with her beau Luca Bish.

SEE: 24 most-impressive celebrity gardens to inspire you

The 19-year-old international dressage rider took to Instagram to share the reunion with her 1.7million followers, posing up a storm in chic denim shorts, glitzy gold heels and Champagne-hued satin blouse as she sat in the garden of her £4million family home. Gemma's dad Michael bought the sprawling property in 2001 after being named the world's best football player.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Most impressive celebrity gardens of all time

In the photo, Gemma sat on Love Island's infamous yellow beanbag (dubbed by Islanders as unlucky), with the Grade II listed manor behind her.

The palatial estate is set among 42 acres of countryside in the small Welsh village of Northop, near Mold.

Gemma looked like a princess as she posed in the sprawling garden

In what is proving to be one of the most impressive celebrity gardens of all time, Gemma's dad even has his own putting green in the garden, as well as a towering jungle gym for his children.

Gemma shared a second photo of her 'welcome home' set up, with a jaw-dropping balloon archway framing a large door leading to the whimsical gardens of her sprawling home.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's four swimming pools are perfect for the heatwave - photos

READ: Victoria and David Beckham's £19million Miami home has its own helipad - see inside

In the garden, sun loungers, chic wicker garden furniture and a large barbecue set up lined the patio, whilst a water feature and plush greenery added to the palatial grounds.

Sharing a post with his own Instagram followers, Michel penned: "Welcome home @gemowen_1 it’s good to have you back!"

Gemma was welcomed home with a family party

Fans were quick to leave messages of support for Gemma, who came second in Love Island's eighth season, missing out on the crown to the public's favourite Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sancilmenti.

SEE: Where is Gemma Owen’s XXX necklace from on Love Island? All the details

"Welcome home Gem! Amazing human being and now has a handsome loving beau in Luca, such a nice addition for your family [heart emoji]," penned one fan, as another wrote: "She’s a credit to you. Such a mature and level-headed young lady."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.