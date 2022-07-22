Love Island's Paige Thorne's pristine home 350 miles away from Adam Collard - photos

Love Island's Paige Thorne is currently coupled up with contestant Adam Collard, but did you know that she lives 350 miles away from him? The paramedic is based in Swansea while her love interest Adam has a home in Newcastle. Tour Paige's pristine home…

The star doesn't have lots of Instagram snaps, but of the carefully curated bunch she has shown off glimpses of her beautifully modern house.

Paige got all dressed up for a night out in her hometown but first posed in her dining room for a cheeky pic. The space has a beige tiled floor, wooden doors and a large dark dining table.

The room is painted off white and there is a large mirror and a scenic painting adding interest to the space. We also love the lantern style glass lampshade in the centre of the room. So chic just like the lady herself!

Paige's home has chic interiors

Showing off another room downstairs, which could be the lounge, Paige posed next to a radiator with a modern radiator cover with a large floral display upon it. A glimpse of the wooden door could be seen and the flooring in this room is wooden too.

The star lives in Swansea

The star stood in the garden for a sunny picture one day and revealed her small and humble outdoor space. There is artificial grass across a stepped area and a section of paving.

The levels are partitioned by a wooden and rope fence and there is also a selection of garden ornaments on the Astroturf next to a stone wall. Next to the house, there is a large storage box, presumably where the star keeps garden tools or furniture.

Her garden is the perfect location for photos

Her current beau Adam Collard, who entered the villa for the second time after appearing in season four of the hit reality show, lives a long way from Swansea in his birthplace of Newcastle.

However, the twist comes that Adam's three-bed property is currently in the market for £260,000 – so there's every chance he could be open to moving closer to Paige once they leave the villa. We shall wait and see!

