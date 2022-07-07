Love Island's Luca Bish's house is a monochrome dream

Luca Bish is currently living it up in the Love Island villa in Mallorca, but he also has a beautiful home to return to when he's back in the UK.

The 23-year-old lives in Brighton with his family and revealed a few glimpses inside their home on Instagram prior to appearing on the ITV2 show, and it features a modern minimalist aesthetic throughout.

In one photo, fishmonger Luca can be seen sitting on the stairs in the hallway, which features black and white patterned carpets, and white walls with contrasting black panelling detail and bannisters. Meanwhile, a hanging light fitting is positioned in the centre of the stairs creating a striking focal point to the space.

Luca Bish's house is decorated in a monochrome colour palette

The living room has also been decorated in a monochrome palette, and features black flooring with a light-coloured rug, and white armchairs with black piping detailing. A white vase filled with eucalyptus is positioned on the windowsill, while a Balenciaga blanket has been placed on the armchair to add a high-end finishing touch.

Similarly, the kitchen features the same polished interiors, with white cabinets and marble worktops and splashbacks, with spotlights in the ceiling and strip lighting underneath the cabinets.

The Love Island star revealed a glimpse inside his family home on Instagram

Luca has been getting close to Gemma Owen during his time in the villa, and like her partner, the teenager still lives at home with her family – including her retired footballer dad, Michael Owen.

While Luca's home looks very modern, Gemma's family home is a Grade II-listed manor house in Northop, Wales, worth an estimated £4million.

The retired footballer has revealed a few glimpses inside the £4million home on Instagram, showing the wood-panelled hallway, incredible garden, and framed football memorabilia he has on his display from his England career, including his ballon d'or award.

Meanwhile, the family also showcased the lavish property on ITV's Through the Keyhole with Keith Lemon, revealing that it also has equestrian facilities, a putting green, and a home cinema with comfy velvet armchairs and a big screen where they can all settle down to catch up on Gemma's Love Island antics.

