Why isn't King Charles' home with Queen Consort Camilla opening this summer? His Majesty's private home used to open each summer

King Charles III is yet to move into Buckingham Palace and is currently residing at Clarence House with his wife Queen Consort Camilla, but his private home remains closed at the moment.

Clarence House used to throw open its door each summer, during the months of August, to allow visitors to admire some of its rooms and glorious grounds, however, since the pandemic it has stayed closed, with only snippet being seen via video calls.

WATCH: King Charles reveals a regal lounge inside Clarence House

The website reads: "Clarence House is currently closed to visitors," and does not have any details for reopening times, indicating that this summer the London property will again remain shut up.

Why isn't King Charles opening Clarence House to visitors?

While His Majesty hasn't formally addressed his home's closure, it seems likely that the King is enjoying the privacy of his own house and considering he how has plenty of other royal homes to open there is no need.

Clarence House is occasionally used for royal engagements

The monarch's Scottish home Balmoral, for example, will be open from 1 April this year.

A Tweet announcing the news read: "Balmoral will re-open to the public on 1st April 2023. Plan ahead and secure your tickets now to experience the beauty and history of one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks."

Balmoral is opening soon

Fans naturally couldn't contain their excitement. "Wonderful place" and "Stunning" were among the comments left on the post.

Frogmore House is another royal residence off limits for royal fans but pictures of the interiors at the grand building can be admired in online photographs. Did you know, Frogmore House gets its name from the abundance of frogs that inhabit the marshland around the grounds?

It is also home to the royal Mausoleum where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are buried. Another fact is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held their wedding reception on the grounds, using the beautiful lake as a backdrop for their firework display.

