Will King Charles move into Buckingham Palace in 2023? Will the monarch, King Charles III, be moving house with Queen Consort Camilla?

King Charles III has an impressive royal property portfolio which Forbes has totted up to be worth a staggering $25 billion (£20.8 billion) and it includes the iconic residence in central London, Buckingham Palace.

Will 2023 be the year that the monarch and his wife Queen Consort Camilla make the move into the 775-room palace?

At present, Charles and Camilla remain living at their London base, Clarence House as they have done since 2003.

The property holds many memories for Charles as the Grade I listed building was, in fact, home to the Queen Mother for 50 years, until she passed away in 2002.

The King currently lives at Clarence House

While there has been no official announcement about if and when the King will move to Buckingham Palace, there are a few reasons that His Majesty may be delaying the relocation.

Being settled in his current home is, of course, one reason, but there's a bigger issue preventing a speedy move and that's the major 'reservicing' renovation project taking place at the palace.

The official royal website explains the £369million changes: "The Palace's electrical cabling, plumbing and heating have not been updated since the 1950s. The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents."

His Majesty uses Buckingham Palace for work purposes

Interestingly, the Royal Collection Trust website already brands the palace as "the King's official London residence and a working royal palace" and we have seen Charles at work at the royal residence so it could be his main home within the next year.

As well as choosing between Clarence House and Buckingham Palace, the monarch has an array of homes up and down the country. He has his country retreat Highgrove House where he likes to spend weekends, and now he's also inherited Balmoral, Windsor and Sandringham along with the crown where he can spend high days and holidays.

