King Charles ushers in modern changes at Buckingham Palace - watch

King Charles III, 74, inherited Buckingham Palace, among other royal residences, when his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2021.

While the monarch is yet to move into the palace full-time, he has been making small changes at the residence, including welcoming a whole new display of artworks at the Queen's Gallery, which launched on Thursday.

The 20 pieces of modern art were gifted by Royal Academy of Arts to Queen Elizabeth to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and a video shared by the Royal Collection Trust gave us a glimpse at the new additions.

The property may be filled with ancient paintings, but the gallery is now home to a very contemporary collection.

Buckingham Palace will open to visitors in summer

Visitors to the palace will be able to admire the creative pieces until 26 February.

The summer opening dates for the main home have recently been announced and the King's residence will be open from 14 July to 24 September.

During these 10 weeks, members of the public will be able to tour the gilded State Rooms inside of the palace including the stunning ballroom where many special events have taken place.

This space has decadent chandeliers hanging from the ceiling and large paintings on the wall, adding to the grandeur of the area.

King Charles is yet to relocate to the property

The palace has 775-rooms and is comprised of 829,000 square feet of space.

An interesting fact about the property was revealed by Charles' niece Zara Tindall's husband Mike when he appeared in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. "A lot of it's all the state rooms and there's only a little bit of living. Yeah [I've stayed there]," the Rugby star told campmates.

"In the morning could you go down in your joggers and t-shirt, or did you have to get dressed up again?" fellow contestant Owen Warner quizzed. To that Mike surprisingly simply replied: "No, jeans and a tee."

