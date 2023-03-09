Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha's family home where she never makes her bed ITV star Nadia lives with her husband Mark and two daughters

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha is known for her brutal honestly, and appearing on the panel for the hit ITV show she has confessed that she never makes her bed or cleans her windows!

The mum-of-two lives in north London with her husband Mark Adderley and their two daughters, Maddie and Kiki-Bee, and often shares glimpses into their family life both on Instagram and on the family YouTube channel. See the reality of her messy kitchen through to her unique 'floordrobe' in photos from her house...

Nadia Sawalha's laundry room

Nadia revealed her laundry room in an Instagram video, showing that it has room for two washing machines, a clothes rail, several clothes horses, an ironing board, a fridge freezer and a large shelving unit where Nadia stacks tinned foods and other kitchenware including baking trays and cooking appliances.

Nadia Sawalha's home office

Nadia revealed a never-before-seen room in her house when she joined her husband for a photoshoot over the summer. The entire room is filled with books and comic book memorabilia, with floor-to-ceiling shelving lining the walls, and a desk in front of the bay window topped with even more collectors' items.

Nadia Sawalha's kitchen

The kitchen is a large space where Nadia and Mark can cook, dine and socialise, with white sleek fitted cupboards, integrated appliances and a breakfast bar with four white bar stools.

Nadia's husband uploaded a photograph of their cockapoo dog Toffee sat proudly on a vibrant, rainbow-coloured throne – and as well as lots of attention for their adorable pet, the comments section was flooded with love for the very zany chair which is covered in fabric emblazoned with images of toy dolls.

One fan wrote: "Such a beautiful chair" and another added: "Great pic, love the throne." A third penned: "Beautiful Toffee, beautiful chair."

Nadia Sawalha's lounge

The living room has a neutral colour scheme, with cream walls, wooden flooring and a TV unit in the corner. Nadia has a brown leather sofa and two cream sofas where she and her family can all relax and watch TV together.

Nadia Sawalha's walk-in wardrobe

The Loose Women panellist has admitted she can be messy at times, and this peek inside her wardrobe (or should we say floordrobe?) is a case in point!

Having struggled with keeping her dressing room tidy, Nadia unveiled her brand-new walk-in wardrobe to fix all of her problems – and it could rival Kim Kardashian's!

Nadia has utilised the whole space by having fitted cupboards along one of the walls with plenty of hanging space and drawers – and underneath the bay window she has chosen to have a dressing table fitted, creating the perfect place to sit and get ready.

Nadia Sawalha's garden

The garden has a spacious patio area where they sit out on deckchairs when the weather permits. It is lined with pots of colourful plants and leads on to the lawn, and Nadia said she has been grateful to be able to have some outdoor space of her own during the coronavirus lockdown.

Nadia and Mark have previously given fans a look at their garden as they watered their plants in the summer. The house has a large lawn where the girls can play or they can host barbecues for friends and family.

