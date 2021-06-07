Nadia Sawalha films idyllic garden as she begins huge fitness challenge

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha lives with her husband Mark Adderley and their two daughters, Maddie and Kiki-Bee, and fans get to see a lot of her family home online via her Instagram feed and YouTube channel. On Monday, Nadia filmed her dreamy garden space as she commenced day two of her new year-long fitness challenge.

SEE: Loose Women stars' amazing wedding dresses: Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and more

The presenter has embarked on a mission to do 365 days of yoga, after feeling inspired by a video she saw on Instagram. While on day one she performed her stretches inside her family home, on day two, her idyllic garden was her workout location of choice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha's garden could be a wellness retreat

Nadia panned the camera to reveal the sunny blue skies, an abundance of leafy trees and a very large collection of plant pots arranged on her decking. The decked area provided the perfect spot for her morning yoga which Nadia performed on a bright pink mat. A tranquil soundtrack was added to the short clip and it could have easily been a promotional video for a far flung yoga retreat.

The star enjoys spending time in her garden

A previous Instagram post has revealed that Nadia also uses her outdoor space for relaxation, as she has deck chairs for sitting out and enjoying her garden in fair weather. It looks like her dogs are big fans of the space too!

MORE: Loose Women stars' stylish homes: Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson, Andrea McLean, more

RELATED: The best gym equipment to make exercising at home even easier

Nadia shares relatable content on her social media channels

The mum-of-two is said to have owned the five-bedroom property for over 18 years, and her parents even live right next door. Nadia always keeps her posts relatable, and she isn't afraid to show her followers inside her house even when it is a little unkept.

Nadia and Mark film a lot together inside their home

The star took to Instagram to share a picture of her pantry – and the cupboard was overflowing with packages of food in no real order at all. Much like her kitchen cupboard, she unveiled an untidy office when she joined Mark for a filming session. It is filled with books and comic book memorabilia overspilling from the shelves onto the floor and windowsill.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.