Nadia Sawalha is inundated with sympathy from fans over 'wardrobe disaster' Loose Women star Nadia lives in London

Nadia Sawalha has allowed fans to see the reality of her "messy house" in her latest YouTube video – and many of them have sympathised with the star.

The Loose Women presenter appeared on her channel alongside her husband Mark Adderley, and the video consisted of clips of Nadia attempting to tidy her unkept walk-in wardrobe and her husband laughing at the minimal progress.

With a mammoth task ahead, Nadia first sat at her dressing table organising her beauty products before she turned her attention to the piles of clothes on the floor. The clips also revealed a collection of used tea mugs in the hallway outside the door.

The disarray was met with a lot of empathy from fans who say they also struggle to keep on top of a tidy home.

The star filmed inside her family home

"I feel for you Nadia, I feel like this is me always battling with decluttering/tidying!" said one and another penned: "Absolutely smashed it once again, but poor Nadia it must me really disheartening, frustrating and difficult I do empathise with you. Bless ya nads hope you managed to get your room sorted."

Others suggested that Nadia should call upon fellow presenter Stacey Solomon to lend a hand with organising. "What about getting sort your life out with Stacey over to help you out?" one enquired. " Why doesn’t Nadia ask BFF Stacey for help? She’s an organisational genius," added another.

The mother-of-two first had the walk-in wardrobe installed in a bit to keep the space more organised, but that doesn't appear to have helped.

The star has even shared pictures inside her cupboards

Nadia is the first to admit that she finds it tricky to keep her home in order. Back last year the star revealed a look inside her kitchen cupboard and the disorganisation continues there.

She added a photo to Instagram Stories with the caption: "No wonder I can't ever find anything!" she captioned it. "Can anyone spot the pappardelle?"

Ever the joker, she hashtagged it "#DoMESSsticGoddess".

