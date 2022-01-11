Nadia Sawalha's controversial home decision will divide fans

Nadia Sawalha delighted fans this week with a hilarious video of her husband Mark dancing around their family home – but it's not just his wacky moves that could divide the public.

The candid video clip revealed that the Loose Women star still has her Christmas decorations up, despite the Twelfth Night having passed already. This significant date marks 12 days after Christmas Day, which is traditionally when decorations are taken down.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha captures husband Mark dancing - and reveals her Christmas decorations

As Mark showed his performance skills to the camera a garland with pinecones and baubles in could be seen placed on the floor beside their television stand.

The star likes to go all out when it comes to festive decorations, adding glittering and sparkling additions to almost every room in their huge home.

Nadia even decorates her kitchen for Christmas

While most people have put their living rooms back to normal and packed the tree back up in the loft by now, Nadia is in good company when it comes to keeping her festive decorations up for longer as the Queen keeps Sandringham decked up until February!

Eagle-eyed Instagram followers would have also spotted Nadia's beloved chair in the corner of the room in the video, another indication that the presenter isn't afraid to stray from the norm.

It is a multicoloured throne which is covered in fabric emblazoned with images of toy dolls which was first debuted by Mark on Instagram in a photograph when their cockapoo dog Toffee was sat proudly on it!

One fan wrote: "Such a beautiful chair" and another added: "Great pic, love the throne." A third penned: "Beautiful Toffee, beautiful chair."

Nadia has a quirky throne inside her family home

Mark captioned the snap: "We know who's in charge in this household… here's HRH TOFFEE on @lisamejuto's throne!!!"

Lisa, who is a make-up artist to the stars and avid furniture fan, seems to be the creative who upholstered this zany piece for the family.

