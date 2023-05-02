Prince William and Princess Kate's picture-perfect holiday home is a Cornish dream

The Prince of Wales inherited another vacation home when he took on the Duchy of Cornwall

The Prince and Princess of Wales have an impressive property portfolio including their main place of residence, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, their London home, Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace and their country retreat, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

But did you know Prince William also has access to a stunning manor house in the Fowey Valley, Cornwall? When the Prince took on the Duke of Cornwall title from his father, he inherited a whole load of properties in England and beyond, and that included the glorious Restormel Manor.

The property is part of the Duchy of Cornwall Holiday Cottages collection and inside it has nine bedrooms, three sitting rooms and three kitchens.

The interiors are beautifully rustic with wood burners, cosy sofas and stone floors and the leisure facilities make it perfect for a family getaway.

There is a heated swimming pool, steam room and sauna, children's play area, tennis court and a games room. Perhaps William and Kate could take their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the property this summer?

"It was totally wonderful in every respect," one of the reviews reads on the website and nearby excursions include woodland walks, the ruins of Restormel castle and the south coast is just a 20-minute drive away.

William technically owns Highgrove House now too

William's £1.2billion Duchy of Cornwall holdings include residences across 23 counties and even Charles' countryside home of Highgrove House is now technically owned by his son.

The Isles of Scilly are part of the Duchy

On the other end of the scale, Dartmoor prison is also owned among the Duchy's 70,000 acres of land in Devon. It currently holds 640 prisoners and has previously been home to some of the UK's most dangerous criminals.

The 200-plus Scilly Islands are also under the Duchy's remit and it was actually a popular destination for many family holidays when William was growing up alongside his brother Harry.

