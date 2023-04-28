Prince William and Princess Kate's first ever glimpse inside new family garden

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been happily living at Adelaide Cottage since September 2022, but only now have they allowed royal fans to see a glimpse inside their private garden.

A series of photographs of Prince Louis were released for his fifth birthday, images which were shot by Millie Pilkington in the grounds of their stunning Windsor property.

The young royal was sitting in a wheelbarrow while is smiling mother pushed him around the lawn. One of the images allowed onlookers to see the extent of the family's garden with a vast open space of grass with wild-looking hedges around the perimeter, providing lots of privacy for the royals.

A historic painting of the garden reveals what a botanical haven it once was, showing that it used to have an outdoor fountain and circular flowerbeds.

© Millie Pilkington Prince Louis is pictured being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate

The Princess of Wales is a keen gardener, and she even designed her own garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. Therefore, we can only assume that she gets stuck into planting and pruning at their own private property.

There are several reasons behind the Waleses' relocation to the countryside. At first, it was believed it was to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away the same month the family moved.

© Getty The family live near Windsor Castle

Another reason is to get out of the 'goldfish bowl' of London, giving their children more privacy and another driving factor could have been the close proximity to Kate's parents, Mike and Carole as well as her brother James and sister Pippa.

The family also have access to their former full-time residence, Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace. They tend to use the 20-room property when staying in London for work and it is believed they could stop over there during King Charles' coronation celebrations.

They also have a high days and holidays home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The countryside bolthole was a gift to Prince William and Kate from the Queen. The 18th-century home has ten bedrooms, a swimming pool and tennis court.

