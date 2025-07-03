Prince William and Princess Kate's private wing inside Kensington Palace

Prince William and Princess Kate are happily settled in Windsor with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, but in addition to their gorgeous Adelaide Cottage, the family still have access to their former full-time home, Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace.

The regal residence is said to take up half a wing inside the palace and is made up of 20 different rooms. It features five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms and a night and day nursery, as well as staff quarters. There's also a basement floor featuring a gym and a laundry space. The rooms we've seen are beautiful and have incredibly grand décor. Take a tour…

© Photo: Rex Designer interiors Kate's interiors were curated by Ben Pentreath (pictured), who also decorated Anmer Hall and has an A-list roster including clients like Liv Tyler and Sarah Jessica Parker. His website explains the brand's signature style. "We combine an intuitive use of colour, pattern and classical detail with bold contemporary elements where required: ensuring that the room is just right – both for the client and building."

© Photo: Getty Images Drawing room Royal fans were treated to a good look inside the palace walls when the royals hosted Michelle and Barack Obama back in 2016. Prince William and his wife Kate sat in the drawing room of their home, which has a sophisticated cream colour scheme, with two matching sofas, an ottoman table and an array of armchairs for visitors.



Beautiful ornaments and candles are on display, while traditional artwork hangs in ornate gold frames on the walls, giving it a very grand feel. Prince William and Kate have added a splash of colour with floral print cushions. They placed matching lamps on a table behind the sofa, while framed photos add a personal touch to the room.

© Photo: Getty Images Giving a rare insight into their family life, Prince William and Kate also showed the wooden rocking horse that, at the time, had been bought for their firstborn Prince George by the Obamas. Two window seats look out into the grounds of Kensington Palace, while floor-length curtains hang at each one.



Home offices The royal couple shared photos of their home offices in Kensington Palace during the coronavirus pandemic. Princess Kate revealed a collection of Penguin Clothbound Classic books. The reading material was stacked in a row on her desk, creating a focal point. As for the rest of the working area, Kate has a large wooden desk, and a striped chair with wooden framing.



© Photo: Instagram Prince William's home working space has a similar large, wooden desk to Kate's. He also has an antique-style desk lamp, and an additional chest of drawers in a lighter, chestnut wood with a white printer on top. Behind him, there is a large fireplace and mirror. Living room

Lounge During a video call to mark Remembrance Week, Kate revealed another beautiful area of their home. As opposed to their more formal sitting room, this lounge space was much more relaxed. It was furnished with a plain cream sofa, floral cushions and a dresser positioned against one wall where the couple have a combination of framed family photographs, two blue vases and a larger brown flowerpot.



Temporary newsroom Princess Kate converted one of the rooms at Kensington Palace into a temporary newsroom for the day when she worked as a guest editor for Huffington Post. The room has a cream colour scheme with dark wooden furniture, several table lamps scattered around, and large artwork hanging on the walls.

