Joanna Gaines shares glimpse inside stunning kitchen as she prepares for major milestone

The interior designer is celebrating 20 years of marriage in May

Joanna Gaines shared a look inside her stunning kitchen in her incredible home in Waco, Texas, during an appearance on The Today Show on Tuesday.

The former Fixer Upper star appeared on the program via video link, which showed the 45-year-old standing in her immaculate, contemporary kitchen, decorated with ceramic wall tiles and white wooden cabinets.

The interior designer joined hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the show to chat about her third cookbook, Magnolia Table, but also opened up about her upcoming 20th wedding anniversary to husband Chip Gaines.

Addressing the upcoming milestone, Savannah said: "20 years, you and Chip, how about that? Your anniversary!" to which Joanna responded: "20 years! I know, it's crazy! Magnolia is 20 years old and Chip and I have been married for 20 years."

© NBC Joanna shared a glimpse inside her kitchen on Today

Hoda went on to add: "Can you believe you've been with that crazy man for two decades? That is astonishing!"

Joanna jokingly replied: "I do have to dye my hair now!"

The couple tied the knot on May 31, 2003, at the historic Earle-Harrison House in Waco, Texas, before going on to welcome five children: Drake, 18, Ella Rose, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay, 12, and Crew, four.

The family's home, a 1,700-square-foot Victorian-style residence, sits on 40 acres of land in the Waco suburb of Crawford.

© Photo: Getty Images Joanna and Chip share five children together

Chip opened up about his relationship with Joanna in the new issue of Magnolia Journal. Reflecting on their twenty years together, he wrote: "In those 20 years, our world changed. But the one thing that didn’t was the promise Jo and I made to one another at the altar in front of our family and friends. They asked if we’d stick it out through thick and thin. We said yes, and we meant it. We still do.

"Twenty years ago this May, I married the love of my life. Twenty years. It doesn't even make sense. Just yesterday, I was on one knee in a jewelry store outside Archer City, Texas, asking Jo to marry me."

He continued: "Just yesterday, she told me she was pregnant for the first time. Just yesterday, we walked into a run-down house we could barely afford, but it didn’t matter because it was ours and we were going to make it the best home in the world."

