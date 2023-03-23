Joanna Gaines' latest home video sparks fan questions

Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip Gaines are famed for their home renovation skills and their beautiful homes, including epic castle, speak for themselves, but Joanna's latest home video has left her fans concerned.

The mom-of-five uploaded a clip of her styling up her coffee table with an array of accessories, asking fans if they preferred style option one, two or three. She captioned the video: "Just a few simple swaps on your coffee table can make all the difference. #MagnoliaMarket."

Instead of being taken aback by Joanna's design prowess, one fan pointed out a potential hazard. "Style 2 but please move the plant over a little so the heat from the candle doesn’t burn it," one pleaded. The comment received 11 likes and one added a clapping emoji, indicating they agree with the worry.

Others were not so sure about the practicality of the room. "Beautiful, but not so practical" wrote one, and another added: "Nothing remotely practical about any of this. Minimalist all the way. With two Dobermans, coffee table isn't even a thing here."

Joanna's coffee table video left fans concerned

An honest fan joked: "I would do something like this but sadly mine has turned into the spot I fold the laundry on, so it either has folded clothes or it’s completely bare."

While the couple do have a busy family home, it will have gotten a little quieter lately as their eldest, Drake, 17, has now left the family home behind – but all for exciting reasons, as he has enrolled in college.

Joanna and Chip's homes are beautifully decorated

Joanna opened up about the major family change in Magnolia Journal.

"Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college. In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement."

"But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

