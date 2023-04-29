Joanna Gaines gives fans glimpse into sprawling garden at Texas home as son Crew makes rare appearance

Joanna Gaines has given fans a rare glimpse into her sprawling vegetable garden and the grounds of her Texas home - and we are obsessed.

The mom-of-five shared a series of videos on Instagram, that showed off the roses and honeysuckle blooming, alongside the veggies that she and husband Chip have been growing. Joining her was her youngest son, Crew, who was spotted helping out mom as he checked over the vegetables and wandered through the trees.

Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip are famed for their home renovation skills and their beautiful homes, including Waco's epic castle, speak for themselves.

Crew is known for his love of gardening, as Joanna has shared several snaps in February of the young boy kneeling down by a garden bed meticulously tending to the daffodils, anemones, and tulips that have all started to blossom in the family's Waco, Texas property. "Crew is very happy to report that the wait is finally over and the daffodils, anemones, and tulips have all started to come up!" Joanna captioned the snaps.

© Joanna Gaines on Instagram Crew enjoying some gardening with his mom

Joanna and her husband Chip have been married since 2003 – they'll celebrate their 20th anniversary in May – and together they have had three sons and two daughters; Drake, eighteen, Ella Rose, sixteen, Duke, fourteen, Emmie Kay, twelve, and Crew, four.

While the couple do have a busy family home, it will have gotten a little quieter lately as their eldest, Drake has now left the family home behind for college.

Joanna opened up about the major family change in Magnolia Journal: "Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college. In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement. But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

