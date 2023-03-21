Why Joanna and Chip Gaines' son Drake moved out of epic family home Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip have experience family upheaval

Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip Gaines have recently renovated a mind-blowing castle Waco, Texas and as well as their interiors project, the couple are kept busy with their five children between 17 and four.

Their eldest, Drake, 17, has now left the family home behind – but all for exciting reasons, as he has enrolled in college.

It hasn't been revealed which place of study Drake is staying at, but Joanna did open up about the major family change in Magnolia Journal, as reported by PEOPLE magazine.

Joanna's eldest has moved home

"Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college. In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement."

"But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

The couple have just renovated a castle

Despite missing her eldest son, Joanna has her youngest, Crew, to keep her entertained. The star often shares updates of the time they spend together.

Earlier in March, Crew was filmed painting in the garden of their property, creating a picture of the yellow daffodils in bloom. "The little artist is feeling quite inspired by the daffodils," wrote Joanna alongside the wholesome clip.

Another family video showed Crew taking in the entirety of the garden with rows and rows of beautiful flowerbeds. The little one was in his element and Joanna's fans knew it too. "Crew is living his (THE) best life! He needs his own show! He will teach everyone the importance of love and kindness and how to stop and smell the [rose emoji]," penned one follower.





