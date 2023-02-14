Prince Harry uses huge driveway as cycle track with son Archie in sweet family clip Watch the sweet father-son moment between the Duke and Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an array of adorable and rare clips of Archie and Lilibet in their Netflix docuseries, including a very sweet moment where the Duke took his son Archie on a bike ride.

His son was strapped in a seat on the back of the royal's bicycle, and they sped into the vast driveway of their sprawling Montecito home. Watch the video to see Princess Eugenie make an appearance too…

WATCH: See Prince Harry speed along on his bike with son Archie

The clip was taken during one of the Princess' stateside visits, and indicating her close bond with the Sussexes, rumour has it that she and her family are considering a move to the US as well!

Another very cute father-son moment was captured on camera and used in the documentary and that was back when Archie was a baby and the family were living at Frogmore Cottage in the UK.

Prince Harry is hands on with his children

The sweet moment saw Harry feeding his son Archie dressed up for the day in his suit trousers and white shirt - taking on daddy duties ahead of the day.

Archie sat in a wooden Stokke highchair which had a sushi print cushion on it.

As well as raising two children, Harry and Meghan have three pet dogs at their US family home. Speaking in a virtual appearance, Harry gave an insight into his very busy household, saying: "I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children." Watch carefully in the clip above and you'll see one of the pet pooches joining in the fun!

The Sussexes have two children

In Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast, the Duchess spoke to American actress Pamela Adlon and revealed exactly what their morning routine is like.

"So the morning rush I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," she said. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie's up."

