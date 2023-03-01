Meghan Markle juggles Archie and Lilibet barefoot in the garden of Montecito home The Sussexes live in Montecito in a £11million mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside at the Chateau of Riven Rock in Montecito with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana and during their Netflix docuseries many of the family's happy moments at home were showcased including a candid moment in their garden…

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured with both children positioned on each of her hips, while they were all barefoot in the garden. Archie and his sister Lilibet had leggings on, while Meghan was wearing a blue linen shirt and denim jeans. The mom-of-two had her hair back in a practical ponytail and her daughter Lilibet also sported an adorable ponytail.

Meghan carried both her kids in sweet moment at home

The photo allows fans to see inside the family's beautiful garden with immaculately mowed grass, ornate railings and an outdoor living area with table and cream parasol.

Looking like something out of a fairytale, the exterior of the property is also revealed in all its glory, plastered in climbing ivy.

The Sussexes are lucky enough to have 7.38 acres of "calm" and "healing" gardens.

The family are settled stateside

Speaking to The Cut, the Duchess revealed that it was a garden feature which sold them on the property in the first place. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'," Meghan said.

During the couple's Oprah interview, the royals showed off their chicken coop called 'Archie's Chick Inn', in honour of the couple's son.

According to the original real estate listings, the garden is a haven with botanical features and a huge adventure playground, which we are sure the children adore.

When the couple set up an Easter egg hunt for their son at the property, they inadvertently revealed a look at their picture perfect grounds complete with bridge and pond!

Archie's grandmother Doria Ragland was also on hand to help with the set up for the trail which was laid out around their stream and beautiful flowerbeds in the grounds of their huge private estate

