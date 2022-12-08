Meghan Markle shares opinion on Prince William – see Harry's reaction The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the brothers in 2015

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan dropped on Thursday, giving new insight into the couple's relationship.

In a clip from episode one, Meghan and Harry watch a 2015 HELLO! Canada interview, conducted less than a year before they met, in which the then-actress is asked to pick between Prince Harry and William.

"I don't know!" Meghan laughs, before choosing Harry, adding "Harry. Sure." The Duke of Sussex chuckles at the footage, before Meghan says: "Honey I'm sorry, I of course choose you."

Harry sarcastically responds: "Oh okay, great," before adding: "It just shows how little you knew."

The first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series dropped last week and caused quite a stir, with the Duke stating: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

In unseen footage Meghan compares Prince William and Prince Harry

Featuring previously unseen images and footage from their private life, the eye-opening programme shares the story of their high-profile love story and what challenges led them to make the decision to step back as senior royals.

A second trailer also saw Harry accuse the palace of "planting stories" and Meghan claimed that the royal family didn't protect her.

Meghan Markle gives an insight into her relationship with the royal family

The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100million.

The first three episodes of the docuseries aired on 8 December, with the final three due to drop on 15 December – the same day that the Princess of Wales will host her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. Kate will be joined at the festive event by her husband, Prince William, as well as the King and Queen Consort, and other members of the royal family.

Prince Harry's long-awaited and "intimate" memoir Spare will also hit the shelves on 10 January 2023 and will provide a first-hand account of his experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.

