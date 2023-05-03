King Charles' good news ahead of landmark coronation

His Majesty has some welcomed news ahead of his special coronation day

King Charles III, 73, is set to become the oldest crowned monarch on Saturday when his coronation is held in central London and ahead of that His Majesty has some more wonderful news.

The latest research by estate agent comparison site, GetAgent.co.uk, has revealed that the royal family has seen the value of 10 of their most famous residences increase by a whopping £125million in the last year alone.

The King's Scottish home, Balmoral Castle is the one with the highest annual increase and it is now worth 18% more than it was!

Unsurprisingly, the iconic Buckingham Palace building is the highest valued property, with an estimated value of £3.9billion.

Balmoral has increased in value the most

Other increases include Sandringham House in Norfolk going up by 8% in the last year alone, while Holyroodhouse has climbed by 6% since this time last year.

Co-founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, explains that although the royal portfolio is in growth, the tumultuous market means that it could not always be the case.

Sandringham's value has increased too

He said: “Much like the regular market, the royals are susceptible to the fragmented nature of the UK property market and so while the hotter market conditions in Scotland have seen Balmoral steam ahead where annual price growth is concerned, the slower market of central London has seen the likes of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and St James’s Palace creep up by just 0.3% in the last year."

The jury is still out on if and when the monarch will move into Buckingham Palace as at the moment he lives at Clarence House, a short distance away from the main palace.

© Getty Images Buckingham Palace is the most expensive royal home

His current home holds many memories for Charles as the Grade I listed building was, in fact, home to the Queen Mother for 50 years, until she passed away in 2002.

The renovation works taking place at the palace at the moment may be the reason his relocation has been delayed. After all, who wants to move into a new home with the builders there making a racket?

© Getty Images King Charles giving a speech at Clarence House

Charles occasionally hosts guests at his private home

© Photo: Getty Images The royal's home used to belong to the Queen Mother

© Photo: Getty Images The Morning Room is the main place where guests are invited in

