Where will King Charles live after the coronation?

King Charles III's coronation is taking place on 6 May 2023, but with a £20.8billion ($25 billion) property portfolio, the question remains, where will the monarch choose to live after the ceremony?

At present Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla reside at Clarence House in London, which is where they have called home since 2003, as they moved in after the Queen Mother's death in 2002.

The property used to be open for the public to tour, but it has been closed to visitors since 2019.

While His Majesty may be rather settled in his beloved home of 20 years, many royal fans are looking for him to move into the grand royal residence of Buckingham Palace, as it is where his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II resided for most of her reign.

There are a few reasons preventing and slowing the relocation of King Charles to the palace, and the first is that he's seeking to do things differently with the monarch, with a few property shake ups already taking place.

Charles lives at Clarence House

For example, he requested that his son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle end the lease at Frogmore Cottage and rumours suggest he also wants Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge. This could mean Charles doesn't want to live in the 775-room palace, instead seeking a different life for it, even as a museum perhaps as former rumours have suggested.

© Getty Images The King's property of Clarence House is currently closed to visitors

But if the King does wish to move into the iconic central London building, its current state may push back the move dates and that's because a huge overhaul is taking place.

When the Queen was still alive, she sanctioned a mammoth project to refurbish the property, which was predicted to take 10 years to complete.

© Getty Images King Charles is fond of his home Clarence House

The official royal website explains the £369 million changes: "The Palace's electrical cabling, plumbing and heating have not been updated since the 1950s. The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents."

What is Buckingham Palace really like?

It is an impressive residence with 19 state rooms, 40 acres of grounds and plenty of extra rooms for staff to stay overnight. During Mike Tindall's time on I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here, the rugby star revealed the surprising reality of life at Buckingham Palace as he spoke about a sleepover he had there.

Fellow contestant Owen Warner asked Mike if he has been to Buckingham Palace much, and the star quickly quipped: "More than most."

"What's it like there?" Owen probed which led Mike to reveal: "A lot of it's all the state rooms and there's only a little bit of living. Yeah [I've stayed there]."

© Getty Images Buckingham Palace is a grand building

"In the morning could you go down in your joggers and t-shirt, or did you have to get dressed up again?" Owen quizzed. To that Mike simply replied: "No, jeans and a tee."

Royal fans have already seen pictures of Charles working inside the office at Buckingham Palace, looking through papers in the legendary red box. So, watch this space, he could call BP his home someday soon.

