Martin and Shirlie Kemp's morbid realisation as they decorate their home for the coronation

Martin and Shirlie Kemp have been busy transforming their current home with incredible renovation success and on Wednesday the couple started decorating their garden for King Charles' coronation.

They hung beautiful union jack flag bunting but there was a bit of an issue with their giant flag when Shirlie realised draping it over the table made it look like a coffin. The singer explained: "Took the flag off of the table as it did look too much like a coffin [hands over eyes emoji]. Flags now flying."

WATCH: Martin and Shirlie Kemp's morbid realisation amid coronation fun

The couple's property seems like the perfect place to host a coronation party as they have already renovated a dilapidated pig shed into a beautiful outdoor room.

When Martin shared before and after pictures of the project, he wrote: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it’s stunning !! Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @maisonnumber9 @rhschelsea see you later!!!"

Shirlie transformed their outdoor building

The space has even been graced by royalty as the Princess of Wales sat down with Martin and Shirlie's son Roman to discuss her Shaping Up campaign, stressing the importance of early development of children.

Inside the main house, the family have overhauled the sad and drab kitchen and it is now an all-white haven with a large marble island and beautiful luxurious touches like an industrial statement light.

Fans were left baffled when Shirlie unveiled another kitchen makeover, as she referred to it as "the cottage". " Is the cottage separate to your main house?" quizzed one, and: "Is this another house/cottage to the main house? I remember seeing a new howdens kitchen but it was different to this. looks smart!"

It is indeed a different kitchen, in the guest house that the family have on site. Perhaps the Princess will stopover next time!

