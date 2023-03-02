King Charles III coronation memorabilia: From mugs to tea towels, ornaments & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

King Charles III's coronation is coming up, taking place on Saturday 6 May 2023. Some brands have already dropped their coronation memorabilia collections - and whether you're looking for a special keepsake for the monumental occasion, or searching for a special gift for a loved one, we've rounded up the best memorabilia pieces that can be treasured for a lifetime.

From royal-themed mugs to hand-embroidered coronation cushions, scroll the edit of the coronation memorabilia gifts to shop now before they sell out...

Best King Charles III's coronation memorabilia

King Charles coronation mug, £8.95, Etsy

King Charles III coronation tea and biscuits selection, £22, Fortnum & Mason

Coronation light up candle, £10, Marks & Spencer

Coronation crown cushion, £145, NotOnTheHighStreet

King Charles III coronation plate, £22, Emma Bridgewater

Coronation emblem, £8, NotOnTheHighStreet

Coronation emblem tea towel, £12.99, Amazon

King Charles III coronation biscuit tin, £58, Biscuiteers

Coronation mug, £26.12, Etsy

Personalised coronation tote bag, £12.49, Amazon

