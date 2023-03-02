King Charles III coronation memorabilia: From mugs to tea towels, ornaments & more

Sophie Bates
Special limited edition Coronation memorabilia to mark King Charles' coronation. From royal-themed tea towels to coronation mugs, hand-embroidered cushions and more. Shop them now.
King Charles III's coronation is coming up, taking place on Saturday 6 May 2023. Some brands have already dropped their coronation memorabilia collections - and whether you're looking for a special keepsake for the monumental occasion, or searching for a special gift for a loved one, we've rounded up the best memorabilia pieces that can be treasured for a lifetime.
From royal-themed mugs to hand-embroidered coronation cushions, scroll the edit of the coronation memorabilia gifts to shop now before they sell out...
Best King Charles III's coronation memorabilia
King Charles coronation mug, £8.95, Etsy
King Charles III coronation tea and biscuits selection, £22, Fortnum & Mason
Coronation light up candle, £10, Marks & Spencer
Coronation crown cushion, £145, NotOnTheHighStreet
King Charles III coronation plate, £22, Emma Bridgewater
Coronation emblem, £8, NotOnTheHighStreet
Coronation emblem tea towel, £12.99, Amazon
King Charles III coronation biscuit tin, £58, Biscuiteers
Coronation mug, £26.12, Etsy
Personalised coronation tote bag, £12.49, Amazon
