Martin and Shirlie Kemp share mesmerising home transformation

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie are currently in the middle of renovating their home and their latest transformation video is unbelievably satisfying.

The stars have a whole Instagram page dedicated to their house project, and @maisonnumber9 has now amassed 126,000 followers who carefully follow updates on their special home changes.

WATCH: Martin and Shirlie Kemp share home transformation

On Tuesday, the couple shared a video of their roof being completely transformed with a jet washer cleaning off the moss on their tiles.

The mesmerising clip saw their roof renewed to its former glory in just a few minutes and the after photograph looks like it could be a brand-new house.

The couple's roof looks brand new

This is, in fact, the nineth house the pair have flipped together, and they are rattling through their renovations, working on the inside and outside.

Their pig shed in the garden got a total overhaul this summer. The space was an abandoned and crumbling old shed which Shirlie herself described as a "ruin" and now it's a chic outbuilding clad in wood with crittall doors and industrial lantern-style lights.

Martin dedicated a post to Shirle's talent: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it’s stunning!!"

"Shirlie really has an amazing talent. I need her to come my house for inspiration. So beautiful x," one fan commented.

The kitchen has been another huge project for the married couple, and they worked with the brand Howdens to create their dream cooking space.

Check out their kitchen makeover

It has been completely transformed from plain and dark with wooden cupboards to a bright white room which looks like it belongs in a Hollywood mansion.

Their central island is a major focal point and the couple have chosen statement lights and high-end fittings to give a very chic finish.

Fans loved the before and afters of the kitchen, with one writing: "Wow what a difference… looks beautiful x" and another adding: "Looking amazing."

