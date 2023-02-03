Roman Kemp's family home was overhauled ahead of Princess Kate visit - before and afters Roman's parents Martin and Shirlie Kemp have a stunning home

Princess Kate was invited to Roman Kemp's family home to discuss her Shaping Up campaign, stressing the importance of early development of children.

Roman's famous parents Martin and Shirlie Kemp sold their previous home and acquired a Victorian property in 2021 and since then they have worked tirelessly to redecorate it.

The Spandeau Ballet star and his singer wife and have delighted fans with their transformation journey, and we're sure the Princess of Wales was equally impressed by the home when she paid it a visit…

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's lounge

Their living space received a major glow up and now is a light and bright haven for the couple. They kept the log burner fireplace but brightened the room with white paint and made use of the chic dresser. Shirlie worked wonders adding lots of her beautiful finishing touches – just see how she's styled that mantle!

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's bathroom

Their former bathroom was plain and outdated and now it looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel with oversized marble tiles, a dresser with chic twin sinks and opulent gold mirrors. How plush!

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's kitchen

Martin and Shirlie worked with Howdens to create their dream kitchen – and wow did they deliver. They started with a brown and standard kitchen and now it is an all-white ultra-chic cooking space. We particularly love the huge island with brass lights hanging above it. Fans loved the before and afters with one writing: "Wow what a difference… looks beautiful x" and another adding: "Looking amazing."

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's outbuilding

The couple decided to transform an old pig shed into a summerhouse – and it looks incredible. Revealing all on Instagram, Martin wrote: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it’s stunning!! Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @maisonnumber9 @rhschelsea see you later!!!"

The space was an abandoned and crumbling old pig shed which Shirlie herself described as a "ruin" and now it's a chic outbuilding clad in wood with crittall doors and industrial lantern-style lights. It is where Roman and Princess Kate sat down for a chat during the Princess' visit.

We can't wait to see more of the amazing renovations!

