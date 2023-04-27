Martin and Shirlie Kemp overhaul second bathroom – and it's so luxe

The Spandau Ballet star and his popstar wife are renovating their home

Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie are known for their singing talents, but the pair are also dab hands at DIY too. The stars have got stuck into renovating their current home, along with the help from a professional builder, @larksbuilds and on Thursday it was time to reveal their latest bathroom renovations.

Martin and Shirlie shared before and after photos of their bathroom overhaul, and the space went from having beige tiles, green walls and orange brown laminate flooring and it is now a bright white haven.

The couple kept the colour scheme all white with the angled walls blending into the ceiling, making the room look nice and big.

The bathroom has an L-shaped bathtub, making it great for baths and showers and there is also a vanity unit with gold hardware.



The Masked Singer star explained that everyone told her to go for a shower in the small space, but she compromised with the unique-shaped bath.

Accessories in the room include a pot of cotton wool pads, a soap dish and a rustic wicker basket on the floor.

This particular bathroom isn't the one in their main house, instead the washroom in their separate cottage.

Last week, it was the cottage's kitchen that was unveiled on the stars' Instagram feed. That makeover was equally as epic, and the space is now so luxurious.

The kitchen had sage green doors and beechwood flooring when the couple moved in, and now it is a calming space with muted tones, a large marble-clad island and luxurious fixtures and fittings.

Their outdoor area has been transformed

"Stunning" and "Amazing" were among the comments left over the kitchen pictures.

Their outdoor space has also been tackled in their renovations and there was once an abandoned and crumbling old pig shed which Shirlie herself described as a "ruin" and now it's a chic outbuilding clad in wood with crittall doors and industrial lantern-style lights.

The couple's renovation account, @maisonnumber9, has amassed 137,000 followers who love seeing the transformations – and so do we!

