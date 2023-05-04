Are Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary living in a haunted house?

Mary Killen and Giles Wood have lived in the same home for 30 years

Gogglebox favourites Mary Killen and Giles Wood appear on the show from their eccentric cottage in Wiltshire where they have previously admitted that they speak to their resident ghost.

More recently, further paranormal activity was detected when they hired ghostbuster Georgia Coleridge to perform an exorcism at their property after ghostly goings on.

"I couldn’t wait to get started on our ghost-busting tour of the cottage," explained Giles to the Daily Star.

He then revealed that Georgia "identified three ghosts of former occupants. None of them malign but all of them 'stuck'."

© Photo: Instagram The couple have a large garden at their private home

Firstly, a man who sits in their fireplace, a 16-year-old boy and an older lady who lived during Queen Victoria's reign.

Giles concluded: "She also expelled a cohort of nature spirits in the kitchen (where Mary and I argue the most) and I helped by enthusiastically swishing a smoking sagebrush torch in the direction of the back door."

Despite their home now being cleansed and free of bad spirits, the couple are still considering upping sticks and leaving after 30 years in the property.

A London move could be on the agenda

It looks like London could be on the cards for the pair, parting ways with their zany home that we've grown to love seeing on screen.

"I’m certain that a London dwelling would be the best choice for the final decade of life," Mary said in the couple's new book Country Life.

Continuing: It's too much of a nuisance to visit someone who lives in the country, no matter how much you love them. Our friends and family are always in London and would be 20 times more likely to come and see us there."

She also explained: "As a woman who can’t drive, I have been exiled these past three decades to a village without a bus service," and London certainly has great transport links.

