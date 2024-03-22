Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary's zany 'Grottage' home – rare inside photos

Gogglebox favourites Mary Killen and Giles Wood have captured the attention of the nation for their deadpan one-liners and their eccentric chocolate box cottage, affectionately nicknamed 'The Grottage'.

It may have been their home for the past 30 years, but the couple have admitted that it is not without its problems. In an interview with The Telegraph, Giles and Mary confessed that they have no central heating and rely on stained gas heaters, while they even resorted to creating their own double glazing using bubble wrap! In terms of the interiors, there is reportedly paint peeling from the ceilings and an abundance of mould, with the kitchen being described as "worse than Benefits Street."

While fans have been given an unprecedented look inside their zany living room, awash with busy patterns, they have rarely shared peeks inside the rest of their Wiltshire property away from the cameras. Thanks to rare photos from fan accounts and the TV stars themselves, we can see rare glimpses of where artist Giles and book author Mary live…

Giles and Mary's living room

Undoubtedly the most recognised part of their home is the all-green living room with matching William Morris wallpaper, curtains and sofas.

The ditsy print is broken up by several large bookshelves, including one behind the TV, which is positioned on a large wooden chest of drawers. Paintings decorate the walls while a unique side table with a cat face is positioned in between their armchairs where they can easily place drinks, snacks and a phone.

Giles and Mary's studio

As an acclaimed artist, Giles needs a dedicated space to get creative. He appears to have chosen a kitchen area, where he positioned an easel in front of a wooden table surrounded by painted chairs.

Cream wood-panelled cabinets and black work surfaces could be seen in the background, while plates, blue cups, knives and a microwave were on display.

Giles and Mary's garden

A wooden bench surrounded by wild grass offers the perfect spot to sit and enjoy the sunshine. In the background, their red brick exterior was visible, with white wooden windows and a red door.

A thatched roof and black-panelled exterior add to the charm.

