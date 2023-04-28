Gogglebox stars the Malones' family house – the rooms you haven't seen before

Gogglebox not only provides us with lots of laughs, but it also offers up a chance to peek inside other people's homes. From Stephen Webb's lavish Brighton pad through to Mary and Giles' unique cottage in the countryside, we love taking a look around these Channel 4 stars' homes. Take a tour of the Malone family property in Manchester…

The Malones' living room

The family watch TV together in the lounge

A room you will be very familiar with is the Malones' cosy living room, where Julie, Tom and their dogs sit to watch the television. The couple are often also joined by their son Shaun, and occasionally their daughter Vanessa, now Tom Jr has left the show.

Their lounge has had an overhaul since they commenced filming and it is now a modern space with grey walls and a white door. The family have a large mirror above the sofa and a grey pouffe in front of it. The chair and sofas are covered in grey and red throws – likely to stop the dogs from damaging the fabric!

The Malones' house's exterior

The Malones went all out at Christmas time

At Christmas time the family shared a good look at the front of their home and the red-brick property features a white uPVC door and two bay windows, upstairs and down. The front of the house was adorned with lights and there were plenty of inflatable decorations too!

The Malones' bathroom

The stars have a modern bathroom

Their light and airy bathroom has a large mirror on the wall and the room is immaculately decorated with large grey tiles and chic spotlights.

The Malones' garden

The Malones filmed in their garden

During a short video shared to the Malones' Instagram feed, Julie and Tom gave fans a glimpse into their outdoor space. The family have a large garden with healthy-looking grass and a shed and the space is enclosed by a fence.

Where does Tom Jr live now?

Julie and Tom's son Tom Jr, who is a professional dancer, used to live with his partner Bryony Briscoe, but in January the sad news broke that the couple have now broken up. It is unknown if Tom remains living away from his parents or if he has moved back home after the shock split.

