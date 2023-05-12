Holly Willoughby films from princess bed inside private family home

This Morning star Holly has shared a video from her private home in London where she lives with her husband and three kids

Holly Willoughby, 42, lives in a stunning home in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and her three children, Harry, Chester and Belle, and earlier this week the star shared a look inside her private marital bedroom.

The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to record a video about her skincare routine, while wearing her pyjamas, allowing her 8.2 million followers to admire her boudoir.

Holly sat on her grand bed with curved headboard, wooden trim and cream fabric which she has dressed with white, lightly striped sheets.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's princess bed is the dream

Behind the presenter's bed, chic pannelling can be seen on the walls, revealing the classy look Holly has gone for her in zen sanctuary.

Something that could divide her followers is the fact she allows her beloved dog Bailey climb into bed with her as a previous picture shows the pet pooch lying next to her.

© Wylde Moon Holly sometimes shares her bed with her pet pooch

The mother-of-three's home has recently got even better as the star extended her London property with an extension. Despite Holly experiencing some complaints from neighbours about her expansion and initially having her grand plans rejected, she pushed ahead and now has her dream home.

Her home is reportedly worth a dazzling £3 million and highlights include the family's large and well-kept garden complete with barbeque and home-grown vegetables as well as their modern kitchen with a vast island in the middle.

© Wylde Moon Holly gave a rare glimpse inside her pristine kitchen

Holly Willoughby's lounge

© Photo: Instagram Holly's chic lounge

Holly's lounge has parquet flooring and is furnished with a plush grey sofa and matching ottoman. The space also has a tray of crystals, bringing zen vibes to the room, and these precious stones are left out in the full moon in order for them to be recharged.

Holly Willoughby's dining room

The star has a stunning dining room

Holly has opted for a neutral colour scheme in her beautiful dining room, with a white gloss table and co-ordinating white wicker-backed chairs. The star likes to add flowers and candles to the space to create a welcoming feel.

Holly Willoughby's son's room

© Photo: Instagram We got a glimpse inside of Chester's room

The star rarely shows fans inside her children's bedrooms, seeking to keep their identities secret, but one day she did share a peep inside Chester's bedroom which was filled with snuggly bunny rabbit teddies. So cute!

Holly Willoughby's bathroom

© Photo: Instagram The presenter has a modern bathroom

The Dancing on Ice presenter has given us a look inside her bathroom on multiple occasions – and it is just as luxurious as you'd expect. The family's washroom has marble tiles, and a walk-in shower cubicle, which features a glass screen and chrome finishes, and a hotel-worthy free-standing bath.

