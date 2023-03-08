Holly Willoughby dons ripped jeans to plant flowers in her dreamy garden This Morning star Holly lives in London with her family

Holly Willoughby, 42, lives in London with her husband Dan and three children, Harry, Belle and Chester and in her latest newsletter instalment for her brand, Wylde Moon, the star has revealed that she's been busy in the garden.

The blonde beauty shared a picture of herself crouched down in the garden about to plant some spring flowers in her flowerbed. For her green-fingered task, Holly donned a pair of light denim ripped jeans and a brown Barbour jacket. A more casual look than we are used to seeing her in on the This Morning sofa where she's recently sported a stunning rainbow skirt and a dreamy green dress.

The star got stuck into gardening recently

A glimpse of Holly's wellington boots could also be seen, topping off her outdoor ensemble. As usual, the mother-of-three's hair was perfectly styled in effortless curls.

Holly has been honest that not all of her gardening has been a success, and she even made an on-air confession

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shocks Phillip Schofield with gardening confession

This is not the first look that fans have had inside the family's impressive garden, as we've seen her enthusiastically planting bulbs before.

During the pandemic in 2020, Holly shared another photo alongside the same soil beds, while she also showed off two sacks of soils where she had sprouted her very own potatoes.

Holly also snapped a picture during a family barbeque, where even the rain didn't dampen her spirits as she cooked for everyone. The This Morning host has a Big Green Egg barbecue in her garden, which is small enough to sit on top of her table for cooking and serving up food.

This Morning presenter Holly has a beautiful kitchen too

Inside the £3million property, Holly has a vast kitchen where she likes to cook up a storm, a zen lounge filled with crystals and now a bright and spacious extension where her dining table sits.

The star has also revealed that she has a vintage-style freestanding tub in her family bathroom, which looks as though it could belong in a hotel.

It looks like Holly's London home is beautiful inside and out!

