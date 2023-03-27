Holly Willoughby's kitchen appliance at £3million London home is eye-wateringly expensive The This Morning presenter lives in a beautiful Edwardian property

Holly Willoughby revealed via Wylde Moon, her lifestyle brand, that her £3million London home is one of her "biggest achievements of all," along with her marriage to Dan Baldwin and her three children Harry, Chester and Belle.

It only makes sense then, that the This Morning star took great joy in spending the weekend at home baking with her family. Holly took to Instagram on Sunday to share a glowing photo of herself beaming with pride as she pulled a perfectly baked banana and blueberry loaf cake out of the oven - and fans were left stunned at the immaculate state of her kitchen.

The mother-of-three shared the snap via Wylde Moon's Instagram, along with the caption: "Fancy some weekend baking? Holly's just put up the recipe for her family's favourite banana and blueberry loaf cake."

Holly looked radiant in the snap, rocking denim jeans and a preppy blue-and-white striped blouse beneath a linen apron.

Holly gave a rare glimpse inside her pristine kitchen

The TV star crouched on opulent marbled flooring beside her ornate-looking oven, complete with gold hardware, double doors and a chic grey glaze - and fans had a lot to say about the kitchen appliance.

"Wow that’s a serious OVEN!" penned a fan, as another wrote: "Oven envy over here too!".

While we can't be certain where Holly's oven is from, other fans guessed that the star's lavish kitchen appliance looked to be a convection oven from the French brand, La Cornue.

Holly shared the recipe for her delicious-looking banana loaf cake

If you too have oven envy over Holly's beautiful double-door masterpiece, you may be disappointed to learn that hand-crafted La Cornue culinary appliances don't come cheap. In fact, they're some of the most expensive in the world.

Architectural Digest formerly spoke to La Cornue's founder, who explained that the much-loved brand can engrave each range with a customer’s family name or crest, and even has an impressive list of customisable options, from an "indoor gardening system or wine cooler that’s integrated into the oven’s island."

Holly loves to spend the weekends baking with her children

A bespoke La Cornue oven can set a budding chef back (£137,000) $168,000 to more than £408,000 ($500,000). No wonder Holly takes such pride in her kitchen!

