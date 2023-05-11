Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of her 'beautiful boy' Harry to mark his 14th birthday

Holly Willoughby shared a rare photo of her son Harry on Thursday to mark his 14th birthday. The black and white photo, which the This Morning star posted on Instagram, showed her eldest son with her husband Dan Baldwin cuddling up to their pet dog Bayley.

"Happy birthday Harry… beautiful boy… we love you so very much… 14!" she simply captioned the post.

Holly, who has 8 million followers on Instagram, rarely shows pictures of her three kids, Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and eight-year-old Chester, and has previously explained the reason behind not showing their faces on social media.

© Instagram Holly's son Harry turns

"I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there.

"They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

Since launching her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, however, the 40-year-old often delights fans with adorable family updates.

© Instagram The star last shared a photo of her children after visiting Buckingham Palace following the Queen's death

Earlier this week, Holly opened up about her bank holiday weekend and revealed that she had submerged herself in an ice-filled bath and detailed her kids' reaction. Watch the video of the moment below.

"Having worked with Wim Hoff and witnessed some incredible results first hand, an ice bath has been on my 'to do' list for some time and I'm proud to say that I finally did it…albeit with the kids all giggling around the tub!" she wrote.

Holly Willoughby submerges herself in ice bath

The week before, the TV presenter proudly wrote in her weekly Wylde Moon newsletter about her children's experience at the Emirates Stadium, where they all watched the Arsenal vs. Wolfsburg, UEFA Women’s Champions League Semi-Final.

"The whole family went, and I have to say that the atmosphere was just electric! As you probably know, all the boys in my house are football mad, but Belle and my nieces are also super-keen footballers, and they couldn't wait to cheer the Arsenal girls on," she told her subscribers.

© Instagram The star also marked her son Chester's 8th birthday last September

"We all felt so proud to be there, watching this brilliant team daring to dream. It's never been clearer that times are changing for the womens' game and about time too! And for me, if these ladies can sell out the Emirates, no matter what the result, they have proved they already winners for inspiring a whole new generation of girls who won't take no for an answer!"

The TV star adores being a mother, and previously admitted in an interview with HELLO!: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

© Instagram The star detailed her experience at the Emirates Stadium

Asked how she balances work and family life, she replied: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though.

"I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

© Instagram The star celebrated the King's coronation at home this weekend

"If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.