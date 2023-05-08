Brave Holly Willoughby takes the plunge in freezing ice bath

The This Morning and Dancing on Ice host faced up to her fears by trying an ice bath

The ice bath trend is here to stay – just ask Holly Willoughby! The This Morning star filmed herself putting the celeb-loved health fad to the test on Monday, and fans were seriously impressed.

Rocking a funky, floral print swimsuit with long sleeves and a woolly hat, Holly dressed as warmly as possible for her very first cold-water immersion therapy. The 42-year-old Dancing on Ice host looked terrified as she submerged herself in the water but managed to stick it out for longer than she expected. Check out her efforts in the video below…

WATCH: Holly Willoughby braves the cold to submerge herself in an ice bath

Explaining why she decided to try an ice bath, Holly said: "Right let’s begin this icy journey! After working with @iceman_hof and thewhole #freezethefear team, it’s taken a year, but I’m finally doing it for you… didn’t last long but buildup slowly right? Wow, that was bloody cold but I did feel incredibleafter… @brassmonkeyice Idid it! #ice #breathe."

The ITV favourite was inundated with comments from her Instagram followers, most of whom admitted they weren't brave enough to try it themselves.

One wrote: "Well done I did my first ice bath yesterday for 3 mins (loved it and did it twice!)". Another said: "I really want to do this! I brought a dry robe but haven’t got any closer!" while a third penned: "Great work! I need to get on this myself, haven’t braved it yet."

Holly braved the cold for her very first cold-water immersion therapy experience

Cold-water immersion therapy has numerous health benefits, from boosting your metabolism to mental health benefits. It can also close pores and awaken the skin for a glowing complexion, while also aiding the immune system.

It’s important to note ice baths are not for everyone and should be taken slowly and steadily, with calm breaths so as to not shock the body.

It’s recommended the duration of time in a plunge pool is one minute up to 15 minutes, but always err on the side of caution.

Holly admitted it took her a long time to pluck up the courage

Tempted to try it yourself? We’ve rounded up all the health benefits of cold-water immersion therapy and put the best plunge pools to the test!

Holly is in good company as celebrities from Joe Wicks to Nicole Scherzinger and A-lister Chris Hemsworth are all big fans of the treatment, not to mention David Beckham.

Baby it's cold outside… celebrities who love an ice bath

David Beckham

David Beckham swears by the health benefits of an ice bath

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga loves an ice bath to ease her chronic pain

Joe Wicks

Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, has his own ice bath in his garden

Nicole Scherzinger

If ice baths will make us look as good as Nicole Scherzinger, we're game

Ice baths are Holly's latest way of staying zen and healthy. The mother-of-three – who raises children Belle, Chester and Harry with her husband Dan Baldwin – leads an active lifestyle but says she doesn't put too much emphasis on the way she looks.

"I try not to focus too much on my appearance...I'm always one of those people that if you feel happy and healthy that's all that matters," she previously told Prima magazine.

Holly swears by wellness rituals like meditation and crystal healing

"I’m being healthy, that’s good enough for me. I’m quite active and I try not to let the way I look be the main focus because it’s not the important thing."

Holly is known to love Pilates as well as calming rituals like meditation complete with crystals and sage cleansing.

