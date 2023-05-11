Karen Spencer announces digging begins at Princess Diana's former home

Earl Charles Spencer and his wife Karen are making big changes at Althorp House, where Princess Diana grew up

Princess Diana grew up at Althorp House alongside her siblings, including her brother Earl Charles Spencer, who now resides at the stately home.

Charles' wife Karen sends a weekly newsletter to fans of the estate, and the latest installment has revealed that there will be a lot of digging to be done as the ponds on site get fully restored.

"So much going on here, hard to know where to start!" the newsletter began, before Karen got stuck into explaining the plans. She declared: "I can't wait till these are all cleaned up. They will be MUCH deeper than they are now once all the decades and decades of sediment are cleaned out. Probably 8-10 feet of it in each pond."

As well as the multiple ponds dotted around the grand estate, there is the Oval lake which is a very special body of water.

The Oval lake is where Diana is laid to rest

It has great significance as Princess Diana is buried on an island at the centre of the lake.

The late Princess' resting place is only accessible via boat, and not open to members of the public. In Prince Harry's tell-all book Spare, he detailed how he and his wife Meghan Markle took the boat trip to pay their respects to his late mother.

Charles loves spending time at the lake

All didn't go as planned during the top secret visit as his boat apparently got stuck in the mud but luckily Diana's brother Charles was on hand to give them "a little push" so they could make it to the land in the centre of the lake.

Is Althorp House open to members of the public?

The house and grounds open up each summer for people to tour the historic property where Diana once lived. The properties 500-year history is fascinating and can be explored through the furniture and artwork on display.

This year, Althorp will open from 3 July – 31 August and there are tickets for the grounds only for £20 or for the house and grounds for £27 per adult.

© David Levenson The grand house was once home to Princess Diana

A review on TripAdvisor applauds the experience, and it reads: "It was a wonderful experience. You can breathe all the atmosphere of the old and new times. The rooms are gorgeous and the assistants are very kind. The amazing thing is the feeling that it isn't a museum or something like that, but you realize that it is a lived estate. The pictures are fantastic. I would like to go back there immediately."

Recently Charles' wife Karen, shared a surprising recommendation for their sprawling grounds.

Taking to social media, Lady Karen, revealed that she has been sent a suggestion to get a trampoline for her sheep.

© Photo: Getty Images Karen and Charles have been busy restoring the property

Referring to her own sheep, she penned: "Someone sent me this as an idea for lucky and minty," alongside the video of a sheep learning how to bounce on a trampoline on her Instagram Stories.

